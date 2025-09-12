Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:51 12.09.2025

Klymenko, head of Romulus T. Weatherman Foundation Mobbs discuss identification of bodies of fallen defenders


Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko held a meeting with President of the Romulus T. Weatherman Foundation Meaghan Mobbs.

"We discussed the issues of repatriation of the bodies of the fallen defenders and their identification, expanding the capabilities of the experts of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system, who already today conduct over 90% of all DNA examinations in Ukraine, the creation of the National Bank of Biometric Data, which will allow combining the resources of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and integrating with the databases of partner countries, and training Ukrainian experts and sharing their unique experience with international partners," Klymenko said in the Telegram channel.

He noted that Mobbs, as a former military officer, "well understands the value of our work and the importance of the mission of the Ministry of Internal Affairs."

"We have confirmation of further cooperation in the direction of identifying the bodies of the deceased," the minister said.

Meaghan Mobbs is the daughter of the U.S. President's Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg.

