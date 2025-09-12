Syrsky with commanders on the ground determines further actions in Pokrovsk, Dobropillia axes

Photo: https://t.me/osirskiy

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, together with the commanders on the ground, discussed the specifics of the operational situation and proposals for further actions on the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia axes in eastern Ukraine.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this following his working trip to the Pokrov and Dobropol directions, "where the situation requires constant attention."

"In particular, at the command post of one of the army corps, I met with commanders to discuss the specifics of the operational situation and listen to the proposals of officers on the ground regarding options for further active actions to defeat the enemy group," he wrote in a telegram channel on Friday.

"We are finding effective ways to neutralize the Russian marine units, which the enemy command transferred to continue offensive actions near Dobropillia," Syrsky added.

He also reported that he had given the necessary orders to provide the units with ammunition, drones, and electronic warfare equipment.

"Soldiers of the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine are worthily restraining the enemy's onslaught and restoring control over the territory of the Ukrainian Donetsk region. In turn, the task of commanders in the zone of responsibility is to use available resources as efficiently as possible and protect personnel. We are working side by side to achieve a common goal," he said.