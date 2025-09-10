Trump calls for execution of killer of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee

US President Donald Trump has called for the death penalty for 34-year-old homeless man Decarlos Brown Jr., who killed 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 22.

"The ANIMAL who so violently killed the beautiful young lady from Ukraine, who came to America searching for peace and safety, should be given a ‘Quick’ (there is no doubt!) Trial, and only awarded THE DEATH PENALTY. There can be no other option!!!" Trump said on the Truth Social network Wednesday.

A homeless man reportedly killed a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee in the American city of Charlotte. She was stabbed multiple times and died at a public transportation stop. A 34-year-old homeless man, Deсarlos Brown Jr., has been charged with first-degree murder. Police have not released information about what led to the fatal stabbing. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.