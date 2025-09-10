Interfax-Ukraine
13:14 10.09.2025

Shmyhal holds talks with Pistorius

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has met with German Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in London.

"I thanked him for co-organizing the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, as well as Germany's significant contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. In particular, the "deep strike" initiative of EUR 300 million, which Germany allocates for the purchase of long-range drones in Ukraine, is particularly important," Shmyhal wrote in his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He also thanked him for the decision to supply Ukraine with two American-made Patriot air defense systems.

