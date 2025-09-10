Violations of Polish airspace recorded, four drones likely shot down - Tusk on Russian attack

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told the Sejm that 19 violations of Polish airspace were recorded overnight Wednesday, with four drones likely shot down.

He said the first violation of Polish airspace occurred at around 00:30 (Kyiv time) on Tuesday, while the last was recorded at 7:30 this morning. "This gives an idea of ​​the scale of this operation," Tusk added.

Tusk said the Polish army had decided to step up its response to Russian attacks on Ukraine for the first time just after 23:00 Kyiv time.

Preliminary reports indicate 19 violations of airspace, with a significant number of drones crossing Poland's border with Belarus. Three drones have been confirmed shot down, and a fourth is also believed to have been shot down. Authorities are working to verify and finally confirm these figures, Tusk said.

As reported, Tusk, at an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers, convened after the incursion of Russian drones into the country's airspace, stated that the Polish armed forces "are ready to repel such provocations and attacks." Earlier, Tusk confirmed that the UAVs were of Russian origin.