Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:02 10.09.2025

Violations of Polish airspace recorded, four drones likely shot down - Tusk on Russian attack

1 min read
Violations of Polish airspace recorded, four drones likely shot down - Tusk on Russian attack

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told the Sejm that 19 violations of Polish airspace were recorded overnight Wednesday, with four drones likely shot down.

He said the first violation of Polish airspace occurred at around 00:30 (Kyiv time) on Tuesday, while the last was recorded at 7:30 this morning. "This gives an idea of ​​the scale of this operation," Tusk added.

Tusk said the Polish army had decided to step up its response to Russian attacks on Ukraine for the first time just after 23:00 Kyiv time.

Preliminary reports indicate 19 violations of airspace, with a significant number of drones crossing Poland's border with Belarus. Three drones have been confirmed shot down, and a fourth is also believed to have been shot down. Authorities are working to verify and finally confirm these figures, Tusk said.

As reported, Tusk, at an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers, convened after the incursion of Russian drones into the country's airspace, stated that the Polish armed forces "are ready to repel such provocations and attacks." Earlier, Tusk confirmed that the UAVs were of Russian origin.

Tags: #uav_attack #poland

MORE ABOUT

14:34 10.09.2025
Rutte confirms Poland has requested consultations under Article 4 of NATO Treaty

Rutte confirms Poland has requested consultations under Article 4 of NATO Treaty

12:45 10.09.2025
Dutch F-35s' involvement in intercepting Russian drones over Poland officially confirmed

Dutch F-35s' involvement in intercepting Russian drones over Poland officially confirmed

11:58 10.09.2025
Poland to invoke NATO Article 4 for consultations on response to threat - Tusk

Poland to invoke NATO Article 4 for consultations on response to threat - Tusk

11:18 10.09.2025
NATO does not consider UAV incursion into Poland as Russian attack – media

NATO does not consider UAV incursion into Poland as Russian attack – media

10:54 10.09.2025
Russia must feel response to attempt to humiliate key European country – Zelenskyy

Russia must feel response to attempt to humiliate key European country – Zelenskyy

10:39 10.09.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to provide Poland with data on Russian attacks

Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to provide Poland with data on Russian attacks

10:29 10.09.2025
Poland ready to repel such provocations and attacks - Tusk on Russian UAV attack

Poland ready to repel such provocations and attacks - Tusk on Russian UAV attack

10:26 10.09.2025
Kallas says Polish airspace violation shows signs of deliberate Russian act

Kallas says Polish airspace violation shows signs of deliberate Russian act

10:05 10.09.2025
Rutte in touch with Polish leadership, consulting with Poland on drone incursion

Rutte in touch with Polish leadership, consulting with Poland on drone incursion

09:49 10.09.2025
Russia must feel that this war cannot be expanded – Zelenskyy

Russia must feel that this war cannot be expanded – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Rutte confirms Poland has requested consultations under Article 4 of NATO Treaty

Ukraine receives another EUR 1 bln from EU under ERA Loans program

DESS asks court to terminate UOC (MP) activities, transfer its property, funds and other assets to state

EU allocates about EUR170 bln in military, financial aid to Ukraine since 2022

We are working on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia – EC President

LATEST

Thirty-one people injured as result of Russian shelling in Vinnytsia, incl three children –Emergency Service

Polish FM summons Russian ambassador

Ukraine receives another EUR 1 bln from EU under ERA Loans program

Shmyhal holds talks with Pistorius

Updated evacuee transit center operates in Pavlohrad since end of August - URCS

DESS asks court to terminate UOC (MP) activities, transfer its property, funds and other assets to state

EC President offers Ukraine ‘reparation loan’ at expense of frozen Russian assets

EU allocates about EUR170 bln in military, financial aid to Ukraine since 2022

We are working on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia – EC President

We discuss possibility of invoking Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty - Nawrocki

AD
AD