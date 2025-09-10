Poland ready to repel such provocations and attacks - Tusk on Russian UAV attack

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers after Russian launched drones into the country's airspace has stated that the Polish armed forces "are ready to repel such provocations and attacks."

"We are ready to repel such provocations and attacks. We are well prepared. The situation is serious. Today, no one can doubt that we must be ready for different scenarios," Tusk was quoted as saying by the Prime Minister's Office in a message on X.

Earlier, Tusk confirmed that the UAVs were of Russian origin.

"Yesterday evening, Polish airspace was violated by a large number of Russian drones. Those drones that posed a direct threat were shot down. I am in constant contact with the NATO Secretary General and our allies," he said.