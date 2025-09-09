Shmyhal urges allies at Ramstein to fund weapons production: There is threat of losing edge in FPV drones on frontline

Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at the 30th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the Ramstein format) called on partners to continue initiatives to support Ukraine to strengthen soldiers and protect civilians from Russian attacks.

"It is critically important for Ukraine to actively implement the following initiatives. First, we need a clear schedule for regular financing and deliveries of weapons packages," Shmyhal said during a meeting in the Ramstein format on Tuesday.

The minister said Ukraine needs $6 billion to finance the production of drones, interceptors for the protection of civilians and infrastructure, as well as FPV drones to maintain the frontline.

"Unfortunately, we may lose our advantage in FPV on the front line," he said.

Shmyhal again called on his colleagues to provide $60 billion in the 2026 budget "to protect Europe and Ukraine."

"Ukraine will continue to pay 100% of the budget for various needs, but we need the support and participation of partners," the minister said.

The 30th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein) in a hybrid format started on Tuesday evening. In London, UK Defense Secretary John Healey, together with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal are present. Other participants joined the meeting online.

Earlier, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Shmyhal announced that he had arrived in London with his department's team for a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein). A number of negotiations with government officials of partner countries and private manufacturers are also planned.