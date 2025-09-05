Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:25 05.09.2025

Russians kill five residents of Donetsk region over past day

Photo: https://t.me/VadymFilashkin

As a result of Russian shelling over the past day, September 4, five civilians were killed in Donetsk region, reports head of Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin.

"On September 4, Russians killed five residents of Donetsk region: three in Kostiantynivka and two in Illinivka. Another two people in the region were injured over the past day," Filashkin wrote on the Telegram channel.

In total, since the beginning of the invasion in Donetsk region, excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha, 3,854 people have been killed and 8,015 injured.

