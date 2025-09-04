Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:48 04.09.2025

Syrsky announces creation of multi-tiered anti-shahed system

1 min read
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has held a meeting dedicated to increasing capabilities in the direction of countering attack drones of the shahed type.

"We are creating a layered system to counter enemy shaheds and geraniums. Our common task is to form more such crews, train more fighter operators, provide them with more effective weapons and radars," Syrsky wrote on his Telegram channel following the meeting.

He noted that the air defense direction is a priority for both the state and the Armed Forces, since the security of the rear depends on the effectiveness of the anti-Shahed system and the reliability of the missile defense.

"Therefore, we continue to select personnel to staff the UAV interceptor crews, and form new regular units. Following the meeting, I set the task of eliminating shortcomings and strengthening work in the direction of interceptor drones," Syrsky said.

