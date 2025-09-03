Putin usually flees Moscow when others approach it - Zelenskyy's advisor

Vladimir Putin usually flees from Moscow when others go there and want to talk to him, said Dmytro Lytvyn, the communications advisor to the President of Ukraine, in response to Putin's proposal to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Moscow.

“Usually Putin runs away from Moscow when others get close to it and wanna talk. For example, when Prigozhin made his raid, Putin just fled,” Lytvyn said on X Wednesday.

Earlier, Putin invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to come to a meeting in Moscow.

"Donald {US President Trump] asked me, if possible, to hold such a meeting. I said - yes, it is possible. In the end, if Zelenskyy is ready, let him come to Moscow - such a meeting will take place," Putin told reporters following his visit to China.