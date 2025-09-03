Join UP! Ukraine sends more than 236,000 tourists on vacation in summer

The tour operator Join UP! Ukraine served more than 236,000 domestic tourists this summer season, which is 70% more than a year ago, Iryna Mosulezna, CEO of Join UP! Ukraine, told the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

In total, over 325,000 Ukrainians used its services to plan their vacations in the first 8 months of this year. For comparison, in the same period in 2022, there were about 158,000 domestic tourists, in 2023 – 238,000, and last year - 260,000.

"This summer, we are observing a noticeable revival of interest in travel: the number of tourists has increased by more than 70% compared to the summer of 2024. The total volume has not yet reached the pre-war level, but the stable dynamics during the war years is a good signal that Ukrainians are ready to plan their vacation again. Interest in online B2C booking is also growing noticeably - we are only at the start of this path, but we are already seeing demand for digital services," Mosulezna reported.

According to her, Ukrainians' requests remain stable: current restrictions on tourists from the Russian Federation, popular family trips, and an increase in military personnel among clients. Among other things, she noted that already in August of this year, Ukrainians began booking vacations for the 2026 summer season. This trend demonstrates a gradual return to long-term planning, which was almost unheard of in the first years of the full-scale war.

The most popular summer destinations were the traditional Egypt, Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria and Montenegro. The operator's summer program included new tours to Mallorca and Alicante (Spain), and an expanded flight program to Halkidiki (Greece). At the same time, Mosulezna also noted the interest of vacationers in a new destination - the El Alamein resort in Egypt.

As for Turkey, even despite the increase in the cost of vacations, it maintained its leading positions and expanded its offer thanks to the return of the popular resorts of Bodrum and Dalaman, the expert noted.