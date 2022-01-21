Ukraine among top three countries from which largest number of tourists come to Georgia

Facts

Ukraine is confidently among the top three countries from which the largest number of tourists come to Georgia.

Tamara Koriauli, the Deputy Head of the National Tourism Administration of Georgia, told Interfax-Ukraine that more than 1.577 million foreign tourists visited her country in 2021, which is 45% more than in 2020, the recovery of this indicator was 31% compared to the pre-COVID period of 2019.

In October 2021, Georgia was visited by 14,600 Ukrainian tourists, in November - about 8,700, in December – 7,040.

In addition to Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, Armenia and Israel are among the top five countries for inbound tourism to Georgia.

Most foreign tourists arrived in Georgia by air, although the recovery of passenger traffic to the country was only 48% compared to 2019.

The expert emphasized prices for tourist services in Georgia have not changed much compared to the pre-COVID period.

At the same time, she stated the expansion of geography of trips of foreign tourists in Georgia.

"Tourists not only stay in the capital, but have begun to actively travel to the mountains, as well as visit many regions. This is a very good fact, because we tried to make the regional centers of Georgia attractive to international tourists," she said.

Among the regions that are actively developing tourism potential and preparing to receive international tourists, Koriauli named, in particular, the traditional Tbilisi and Batumi, as well as Kutaisi and Svaneti, which presents updated ski resorts.

