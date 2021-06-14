Tourism Agency plans to launch poll of foreign tourists at border in Aug-Sept – Oleskiv

The State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine plans to launch a poll campaign of foreign tourists at the border in August or September, Head of the agency Maryana Oleskiv has said.

"We will soon announce a tender, and I think that in August or September there will be such a poll. They will ask the purpose of arrival, time of stay, what people plan to visit, what expenses are planned, etc. This will allow us to understand how many tourists we have from the entire entrance flow, who is this tourist, what are her/his preferences, where does she/he get information from, the purpose of the visit," Oleskiv told Interfax-Ukraine.

In addition, according to her, the State Agency for Tourism Development will also announce a tender for the purchase of these payment systems.

"Since they will most accurately give us a picture of exactly the costs and composition of costs, as well as show where the foreign tourist comes from and what he spends his money on. This will allow us to more accurately plan our marketing campaigns," she said.

Among the priority countries for inbound tourism from abroad, Oleskiv named Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Poland, as well as Israel and China.

"So far, China does not allow its citizens to actively travel. But we are at a 'low start.' As soon as we understand that the country starts to provide opportunities for citizens to travel, we will be actively involved," she said.

Oleskiv expects that in 2021 Ukraine will be able to reach half of the volume of international tourism in 2019, and in 2023-2024 tourism worldwide should return to the pre-quarantine level.