11:49 08.07.2021

Egypt to launch mobile travel app – Minister of Tourism and Antiquities

Egypt will launch a mobile application for tourists that will help them plan their holidays more efficiently, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt Khaled El-Anany told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Accommodation, transport services, and offers for a wide variety of recreation: museums, activities will be combined on one platform," the minister said.

According to him, the mobile application meets the trends of post-visual reality, when people prefer to relax in a more secluded way and independently plan their pastime, choosing and paying for services using the platform.

The minister said the mobile application will be launched within three months.

