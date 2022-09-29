Facts

14:27 29.09.2022

Finland closing border for Russian tourists on Friday

1 min read
Finland closing border for Russian tourists on Friday

The Finnish government decided on Thursday to close the border for Russian tourists, including Schengen visa holders, on Thursday.

"The ban on entering the country and transit takes effect on Friday," Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said at a government briefing.

"As a rule, tourist visas belonging to Russians are annulled. In this case, travelers will no longer be able to enter into the EU with a visa issued by Finland across the border of another state," he said.

At the same time, Finland is still issuing work, study, medical and family visas. Family visas are issued for visiting close relatives, such as children, parents and grandparents. Diplomatic staff and their families and opposition members are a special category.

Every application for entering into Finland will be processed individually.

Finland was the only EU state whose land border Russian tourists could cross on their way to other Schengen countries. The Baltic countries and Poland barred Russian tourists on September 19. They said they viewed all Russian tourists as a security threat.

Tags: #russia #tourists #finland

MORE ABOUT

11:49 26.09.2022
Adviser to US President on mobilization in Russia: We continue to see our obligation being providing Ukraine all that it needs to be able to effectively defend itself

Adviser to US President on mobilization in Russia: We continue to see our obligation being providing Ukraine all that it needs to be able to effectively defend itself

14:23 23.09.2022
Zelensky: It's necessary to talk sense into Russian leadership in order to end war before Russian conscripts die

Zelensky: It's necessary to talk sense into Russian leadership in order to end war before Russian conscripts die

12:15 23.09.2022
Russia won’t win war against Ukraine – Baerbock

Russia won’t win war against Ukraine – Baerbock

10:33 23.09.2022
Enemy losses amount to 550 military, 18 tanks, 20 combat vehicles, 14 artillery systems, one aircraft, one helicopter in past 24 hours

Enemy losses amount to 550 military, 18 tanks, 20 combat vehicles, 14 artillery systems, one aircraft, one helicopter in past 24 hours

09:45 23.09.2022
Zelensky: Russia's decision on mobilization is admission that their regular army crumbling

Zelensky: Russia's decision on mobilization is admission that their regular army crumbling

19:09 21.09.2022
Russia violates UN charter – Biden

Russia violates UN charter – Biden

15:49 21.09.2022
Reznikov on mobilization in Russia: Russian soldiers dying in war against Ukraine, their relatives rewarded with cars

Reznikov on mobilization in Russia: Russian soldiers dying in war against Ukraine, their relatives rewarded with cars

10:16 19.09.2022
Invaders lose about 170 soldiers, two tanks and two drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours

Invaders lose about 170 soldiers, two tanks and two drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours

18:57 16.09.2022
Zelensky urges world politicians, all intl organizations to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorism after mass graves in Izium

Zelensky urges world politicians, all intl organizations to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorism after mass graves in Izium

13:11 14.09.2022
Enemy losses for past day amount to 350 military personnel, five tanks, 11 artillery systems, two aircraft and two helicopters

Enemy losses for past day amount to 350 military personnel, five tanks, 11 artillery systems, two aircraft and two helicopters

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian intelligence considers threat of use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia ‘very high’

Fires at power units of ZNPP not recorded, possible that animals trip Russian mines – Energoatom

Zelensky convenes urgent meeting of NSDC on Friday

Four marines, two civilians returned to Ukraine as part of next exchange of prisoners - Yermak

Energoatom doesn't confirm info about fire at 2nd power unit of ZNPP

LATEST

Ukrainian intelligence considers threat of use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia ‘very high’

Fires at power units of ZNPP not recorded, possible that animals trip Russian mines – Energoatom

Zelensky convenes urgent meeting of NSDC on Friday

Four marines, two civilians returned to Ukraine as part of next exchange of prisoners - Yermak

Energoatom doesn't confirm info about fire at 2nd power unit of ZNPP

Estonia to discontinue use of Russian gas before end of this year or by Jan 1

Belarus prepares to receive 20,000 mobilized Russian soldiers – intelligence

NATO views Nord Stream damage as sabotage – statement

Russia conscripts 2,000 people from Crimea to Kherson region, incl Crimean Tatars – General Staff

Over 60 units of enemy equipment detected in first two days of operation of ICEYE satellite acquired by Ukrainians – Reznikov

AD
AD
AD
AD