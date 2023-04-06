Some 270,000 tourists visit Kyiv in 2022

In 2022, in the conditions of a full-scale war unleashed by the Russian Federation, the capital of Ukraine was visited by 270,000 domestic and international tourists, which is 11.5 times less than in 2021 with 3.12 million tourists, the Department of Tourism and Promotion of the Kyiv City State Administration reported to the public council.

As the Department said on Facebook, in 2022, some 98,000 foreign tourists visited Kyiv, which is 10.4 times less than in 2021 post-pandemic year, when 1.02 million travelers from abroad visited the Ukrainian capital.

At the same time, 172,000 domestic tourists visited Kyiv last year compared to 2.1 million in 2021. The leaders among the countries of the world in terms of the number of visitors to the Ukrainian capital in 2022 were Israel - 9,100 tourists (versus 105,100 a year earlier), Turkey - 6,800 (69,500), Germany - 6,400 (71,700), the United States - 5,600 (75,500) and Great Britain - 4,300 (35,000). In 2021, Saudi Arabia (46,900) was in the top five instead of the UK.

With a fall in the tourist flow by more than 10 times, the receipts from the tourist tax fell by only half - to UAH 38.8 million from UAH 76 million a year earlier.

The report explains that the capital’s relatively successful tourist tax performance for 2022 was mainly due to the visits of foreign delegations and media representatives who visited our city for work.