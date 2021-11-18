Number of tourists in Ukraine up by 12.6% in Jan-Sept

The number of tourists in Ukraine in January-September 2021 exceeded the same indicator of 2020 by 12.6% and amounted to 3 million people, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine said on Facebook.

"Today we are seeing not only the return of tourists to Ukraine, but also an increase in the level of domestic travel and a significant reorientation of the main tourist markets for Ukraine. This is an increase in the number of tourists not only from Europe, but also from distant countries such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Israel and the United States," Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

According to him, a large-scale study of the Ukrainian tourism market is currently being carried out, the results of which will help fully realize the country's tourism potential. In addition, a promotional campaign was launched to strengthen the travel brand of Ukraine in the world.

"We have many new projects to improve the tourist infrastructure, in particular, the launch of new international road and rail routes," Kubrakov said.

According to statistics from the ministry, in 2021 the share of tourists who come from Asia, North America and other regions of the world increased. At the same time, the share of tourists from Europe decreased in the overall structure.

So, for the three quarters of 2021, Ukraine was visited by 70% of Europeans (79.2% for the same period in 2020), 25.5% of foreigners from Asian countries (17.7%), 3% of North American citizens (1.5%), 1.4% from African countries (0.7%), 0.6% from Oceania (0.7%), 0.2% from South America (data not shown for the three quarters of 2020).

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in September 2021 entrusted the functions of ensuring the formation and implementation of state policy in the field of tourism and resorts (except for state supervision) to the Ministry of Infrastructure.