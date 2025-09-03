Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:09 03.09.2025

First meeting of Board of American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund held – Svyrydenko

1 min read
First meeting of Board of American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund held – Svyrydenko
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported on the holding of the first meeting of the Board of Directors of the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund on Wednesday.

"We continue close cooperation with American colleagues at all levels. Today we held the first meeting of the Board of Directors of the Reconstruction Investment Fund. This is a key management body, which includes three representatives from Ukraine and the United States," Svyrydenko wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to her, the American side delegated Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, DFC Chief Investment Officer Connor Coleman, and DFC Vice President and General Counsel Robert Stebbins.

"The Board approved the rules of operation, formed committees, and also granted authority to open bank accounts for the Fund and select an administrator and investment advisor," the Prime Minister said.

She noted that the next step is to identify projects for the first pilot investments.

"In September, we will discuss this issue with colleagues from the DFC during their visit to Kyiv. As we have repeatedly noted, American investments can be a guarantee of security for both Ukraine and American business in Ukraine," Svyrydenko emphasized.

Tags: #meeting #svyrydenko

MORE ABOUT

17:48 03.09.2025
Defense Ministers of Ukraine, UK coordinate next steps in strengthening defense capabilities of both states

Defense Ministers of Ukraine, UK coordinate next steps in strengthening defense capabilities of both states

20:12 02.09.2025
Sikorski, Rubio discuss joint actions for lasting, just end to war in Ukraine in Miami

Sikorski, Rubio discuss joint actions for lasting, just end to war in Ukraine in Miami

14:48 02.09.2025
Finnish President announces NB8 meeting with Zelenskyy on Wed

Finnish President announces NB8 meeting with Zelenskyy on Wed

20:41 01.09.2025
Fico announces meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday – media

Fico announces meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday – media

19:56 01.09.2025
Macron on Coalition of the Willing meeting: We’ll also review Russia’s stance, which continues to reject peace

Macron on Coalition of the Willing meeting: We’ll also review Russia’s stance, which continues to reject peace

13:12 01.09.2025
Emergency NATO-Ukraine Council meeting set for Brussels over recent Russian attacks – Sybiha

Emergency NATO-Ukraine Council meeting set for Brussels over recent Russian attacks – Sybiha

09:15 01.09.2025
Ukrainian PM: DFC delegation to arrive in Ukraine in Sept

Ukrainian PM: DFC delegation to arrive in Ukraine in Sept

20:01 28.08.2025
Prosecutor General: More than 15,000 civilians die in Ukraine during war

Prosecutor General: More than 15,000 civilians die in Ukraine during war

13:37 28.08.2025
Ukrainian PM discusses Ukraine's peace efforts, economic, trade cooperation with Swiss Confederation President

Ukrainian PM discusses Ukraine's peace efforts, economic, trade cooperation with Swiss Confederation President

15:48 27.08.2025
Govt expands eRecovery program to IDPs who lost their homes in occupied territories - Svyrydenko

Govt expands eRecovery program to IDPs who lost their homes in occupied territories - Svyrydenko

HOT NEWS

There’re about 30 documents of security guarantees, but we need more than these documents – Zelenskyy

Nine people killed, seven injured in Kostiantynivka due to enemy shelling on Sept 3 – authorities

Zelenskyy arrives in Denmark

IMF mission arrives in Kyiv to discuss 2026 outlook

Zelensky announces travel to Denmark and France

LATEST

Cabinet initiates fines of up to UAH 51,000 for entering military facilities - MP

Rutte announces work to support Ukraine in negotiations with Russia to protect it from any threats

Putin usually flees Moscow when others approach it - Zelenskyy's advisor

Half of clashes since day start take place in Pokrovsk axis – General Staff

There’re about 30 documents of security guarantees, but we need more than these documents – Zelenskyy

UK Defence Secretary confirms Ramstein meeting in London next week

Danish PM assures continued support for Ukraine after NB8 meeting: More weapons, ammunition and more sanctions against Russia

Rada approves presidential decree on forced seizure of Russian property rights in Ukraine

Sybiha on meeting place of leaders of Ukraine, Russia: Putin puts forward deliberately unacceptable proposals

Danish PM considers strong Ukrainian army to be the most important part of future security guarantees

AD
AD