First meeting of Board of American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund held – Svyrydenko

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported on the holding of the first meeting of the Board of Directors of the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund on Wednesday.

"We continue close cooperation with American colleagues at all levels. Today we held the first meeting of the Board of Directors of the Reconstruction Investment Fund. This is a key management body, which includes three representatives from Ukraine and the United States," Svyrydenko wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to her, the American side delegated Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, DFC Chief Investment Officer Connor Coleman, and DFC Vice President and General Counsel Robert Stebbins.

"The Board approved the rules of operation, formed committees, and also granted authority to open bank accounts for the Fund and select an administrator and investment advisor," the Prime Minister said.

She noted that the next step is to identify projects for the first pilot investments.

"In September, we will discuss this issue with colleagues from the DFC during their visit to Kyiv. As we have repeatedly noted, American investments can be a guarantee of security for both Ukraine and American business in Ukraine," Svyrydenko emphasized.