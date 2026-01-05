Svyrydenko: 6.6 mln Ukrainians live in frontline communities

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko states that 6.6 million Ukrainians live in frontline communities, and that frontline regions will continue to be a government priority in 2026.

"The frontline regions are our security belt, so the government has been paying special attention to them all year. My team and I traveled to all the frontline regions in the south and east to develop new opportunities and tools to support people, businesses, and communities. Life in frontline communities continues. Some 6.6 million Ukrainians live there. Therefore, our task is to ensure security and access to services for people, despite the war. We adopted a support package that covered a total of 230 communities," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram.

She recalled that in 2026, primary care medical workers in frontline areas will receive salaries of up to UAH 35,000; a supplementary payment of UAH 4,000 is provided for 25,000 teachers in these areas; and a special reduced tariff on natural gas for cogeneration units in frontline areas is in effect – UAH 19,000 per thousand cubic meters.

She also said the government has adapted the "Made in Ukraine" policy to the conditions of operations in frontline regions, specifically: introducing 100% reservations for critical businesses; expanding the "5-7-9% Affordable Loans" program in areas of active combat; launching grants for the restoration of processing plants damaged by shelling – up to UAH 16 million for equipment restoration; and, starting January 1, property insurance against war risks following shelling will be introduced – businesses in high-risk areas will be able to receive up to UAH 10 million in compensation.

"Winter support. Special components for frontline communities have been introduced within the national program. A moratorium on water and power outages for unpaid debts has been imposed. The state will compensate 100 kW of electricity per person monthly during the cold months. Some 282,000 families have received payments totaling UAH 180 million. Over 273,000 households have received payments of UAH 19,400 for firewood," the prime minister said.

Svyrydenko noted that frontline regions will continue to be a government priority in 2026, and the state budget includes additional funds for frontline territories totaling UAH 10.6 billion in subsidies and UAH 30.9 billion to compensate for revenue lost as a result of the war.