Shmyhal, Turkish Ambassador to Ukraine discuss cooperation, incl in building drones

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and Turkish Ambassador to Ukraine Mustafa Levent Bilgen discussed cooperation, including in building drones.

"We noted a high level of cooperation between the defense sectors of our countries - both at the state level and with private companies. I am grateful to Turkey for building two corvette-class ships for the Ukrainian Navy. Currently, personnel training for the first of them is underway," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram on Tuesday following a meeting with the Turkish Ambassador.

According to him, the parties also discussed cooperation in other areas, in particular in the construction of unmanned aerial vehicles. "I thanked his country for productive cooperation at all levels, for its dedicated support for efforts to bring about a just peace. I thank Turkey for fruitful cooperation!" emphasized Shmyhal.