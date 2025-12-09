Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:52 09.12.2025

Shmyhal: Strengthening Ukraine's defense industry enhances Europe's security

1 min read

By strengthening Ukraine's defense industry, Europe is strengthening its own ability to deter aggression and protect stability on the continent, said Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

“The EU Council’s adoption of the European Defence Industry Programme — with EUR 300 million dedicated to the Ukraine Support Instrument — is more than a policy decision. It is a strategic investment in Europe’s long-term security. By strengthening Ukraine’s defence industry, Europe strengthens its own ability to deter aggression and safeguard stability on the continent,” he said on X.

Shmyhal added that Ukraine is ready to expand industrial cooperation and become a full participant in a sustainable, capable, and secure European defense ecosystem.

“I am deeply grateful to von der Leyen, Kubilius and all our European partners for this decisive step that reinforces our shared security architecture,” he added.

Tags: #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

14:41 03.12.2025
AFU launches 'Budget' digital system – Shmyhal

AFU launches 'Budget' digital system – Shmyhal

11:56 02.12.2025
Shmyhal, US Permanent Rep to NATO discuss PURL initiative

Shmyhal, US Permanent Rep to NATO discuss PURL initiative

19:57 01.12.2025
Shmyhal-Rutte: Extra air defense systems, missiles needed; PURL importance discussed

Shmyhal-Rutte: Extra air defense systems, missiles needed; PURL importance discussed

14:39 01.12.2025
Mechanism based on frozen Russian assets should become an important source of defense financing – Shmyhal

Mechanism based on frozen Russian assets should become an important source of defense financing – Shmyhal

15:25 29.11.2025
Zelenskyy: It's time to change Ukraine's basic defense documents, in particular our state's defense plan

Zelenskyy: It's time to change Ukraine's basic defense documents, in particular our state's defense plan

10:47 28.11.2025
Shmyhal inspects state of defense, military support, progress of military operations in Kherson region

Shmyhal inspects state of defense, military support, progress of military operations in Kherson region

10:35 26.11.2025
Interceptor drones already in DOT-Chain Defence - Shmyhal

Interceptor drones already in DOT-Chain Defence - Shmyhal

18:15 19.11.2025
Critical infrastructure enterprises to be able to join state air defense system – Shmyhal

Critical infrastructure enterprises to be able to join state air defense system – Shmyhal

19:01 17.11.2025
Results of pilot project in defense: 370 new ammunition samples, incl 250 for drones

Results of pilot project in defense: 370 new ammunition samples, incl 250 for drones

18:23 12.11.2025
Shmyhal holds meeting with command of 113th Territorial Defense Brigade on situation in Vovchansk area

Shmyhal holds meeting with command of 113th Territorial Defense Brigade on situation in Vovchansk area

HOT NEWS

Head of National Assembly of Persons with Disabilities sees no intensive work by Ukrainian authorities to make all shelters inclusive, accessible

ZNPP issue remains among most sensitive, as without Ukraine it not to work – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Draft peace plan reduced from 28 to 20 points, US mood is to find compromises, but none yet on territories

USA positive about Ukraine's desire to vote on security guarantees in Congress – Zelenskyy

During wartime, TCK should only deal with those who will serve – Defense Ministry

LATEST

Head of National Assembly of Persons with Disabilities sees no intensive work by Ukrainian authorities to make all shelters inclusive, accessible

Ukrainian court determines custody status for assistant to MP Skorokhod setting UAH 1.514 mln bail

Zelenskyy informs Rutte, Costa, and von der Leyen of negotiations results with USA

Eighty-four enemy UAVs shot down/suppressed, 24 attack UAVs hit at nine locations

Costa and Leyen reaffirm their unwavering support for Zelenskyy amid peace talks

ZNPP issue remains among most sensitive, as without Ukraine it not to work – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: I'm going to pay official visit to Poland, it's important for me

Zelenskyy announces this week's meeting of Coalition of Willing

Zelenskyy: Draft peace plan reduced from 28 to 20 points, US mood is to find compromises, but none yet on territories

USA positive about Ukraine's desire to vote on security guarantees in Congress – Zelenskyy

AD
AD