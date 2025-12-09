Shmyhal: Strengthening Ukraine's defense industry enhances Europe's security

By strengthening Ukraine's defense industry, Europe is strengthening its own ability to deter aggression and protect stability on the continent, said Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

“The EU Council’s adoption of the European Defence Industry Programme — with EUR 300 million dedicated to the Ukraine Support Instrument — is more than a policy decision. It is a strategic investment in Europe’s long-term security. By strengthening Ukraine’s defence industry, Europe strengthens its own ability to deter aggression and safeguard stability on the continent,” he said on X.

Shmyhal added that Ukraine is ready to expand industrial cooperation and become a full participant in a sustainable, capable, and secure European defense ecosystem.

“I am deeply grateful to von der Leyen, Kubilius and all our European partners for this decisive step that reinforces our shared security architecture,” he added.