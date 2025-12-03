AFU launches 'Budget' digital system – Shmyhal

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal

The digital system "Budget" has been launched in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) based on SAP components - a technology used by more than 90% of NATO armies, currently more than 60% of fund managers are already working in the system, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"I have signed an order to put the information system "Budget" into operation. Now information on the use of budget funds in the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces is always up-to-date and collected in one place," Shmyhal said on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, in the "Budget" system, the General Staff, command and military units see online every day how much money has been allocated, used and remains.

"No expectations of quarterly reports, no delays and "blind spots" - everything is timely and transparent. This allows you to manage funding much more accurately: notice delays, identify inefficiencies and react quickly. More than 60% of fund managers are already working in the system," he said.