Interfax-Ukraine
16:18 03.09.2025

Shmyhal, NATO Rep in Ukraine discuss long-term support for Ukraine, incl within PURL Program

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and NATO Senior Representative in Kyiv Patrick Turner discussed long-term support for Ukraine, including within the PURL program (Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List) and cooperation programs in the defense-industrial complex, as well as the formation of effective security guarantees with the participation of the Coalition of the Willing.

"I thanked the countries and the leadership of the Alliance for their assistance to Ukraine, including for launching the PURL mechanism together with the United States. The initiative has already proven its effectiveness — the allies have financed the purchase of $2 billion in American weapons for Ukraine," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram on Tuesday following the results of the meeting, which he called important.

According to Shmyhal, he and Turner also discussed long-term support for Ukraine within this mechanism. "Attracting new participants (to PURL) and increasing contributions are critical for the Defense Forces to receive American weapons," the minister noted.

As reported, seven countries joined the PURL program in August. Earlier it became known that the Netherlands contributed $500 million to the PURL program, the joint contribution of Denmark, Norway and Sweden reached $500 million, and Germany added $500 million.

