Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:13 03.09.2025

17-year-old boy returned to Ukraine from the occupied territories – Yermak

1 min read
17-year-old boy returned to Ukraine from the occupied territories – Yermak

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, a 17-year-old boy from the temporarily occupied territories was returned to Ukraine, head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak has said.

"The boy spent most of his life under occupation. He was constantly under the supervision of Russian military personnel. There was particular pressure because his father and brother live in the territory controlled by Ukraine - it was forbidden to even mention it. The boy decided to escape. He turned for help to the partners of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative - the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights, which organized a safe route," Yermak said on Telegram on Wednesday.

Yermak today the boy is already in the territory controlled by Ukraine, receiving the necessary assistance and support.

He thanked the team of the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights for their assistance in the return of another Ukrainian child.

Tags: #returned #yermak #bring_kids_back_ua

MORE ABOUT

15:13 02.09.2025
Another group of children returned to Ukraine from occupied territories – Yermak

Another group of children returned to Ukraine from occupied territories – Yermak

17:38 29.08.2025
Yermak in USA invites Witkoff to visit Ukraine

Yermak in USA invites Witkoff to visit Ukraine

18:22 27.08.2025
Yermak, Umerov discuss ways to achieve peace with Defense Minister in Riyadh

Yermak, Umerov discuss ways to achieve peace with Defense Minister in Riyadh

17:09 27.08.2025
Yermak, Umerov to travel to USA for talks with Witkoff – media

Yermak, Umerov to travel to USA for talks with Witkoff – media

11:42 26.08.2025
Yermak reports return of another child from occupied territory

Yermak reports return of another child from occupied territory

10:01 26.08.2025
Head of President's Office: Norway will help Ukraine get through winter, support gas purchases

Head of President's Office: Norway will help Ukraine get through winter, support gas purchases

17:06 23.08.2025
Yermak reports on return of three more Ukrainian children, young men from Russia

Yermak reports on return of three more Ukrainian children, young men from Russia

10:58 22.08.2025
President's Office to be reformed, attracting military personnel with combat experience – Yermak

President's Office to be reformed, attracting military personnel with combat experience – Yermak

09:21 20.08.2025
Yermak calls on Russia to stop attacking Ukraine

Yermak calls on Russia to stop attacking Ukraine

17:40 18.08.2025
Ukraine returns 12 children from temporarily occupied territories – Yermak

Ukraine returns 12 children from temporarily occupied territories – Yermak

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy arrives in Denmark

IMF mission arrives in Kyiv to discuss 2026 outlook

Zelensky announces travel to Denmark and France

UK defense minister arrives in Kyiv

We are investigating 2,758 cases against traitors and collaborators, more than half involve law enforcement officers – Sukhachev

LATEST

Shmyhal, Turkish Ambassador to Ukraine discuss cooperation, incl in building drones

Shmyhal, NATO Rep in Ukraine discuss long-term support for Ukraine, incl within PURL Program

Ukraine’s Energy Ministry regards Putin's statements on Zaporizhia NPP as purposeful escalation of threat to nuclear safety

Ukroboronprom signs three cooperation agreements on first day of work at MSPO – Smetanin

Rada summons Financial Monitoring Service chief to chamber

Rada’s education committee to examine untimely delivery of textbooks to schools - Babak

Russian UAV kills Khmelnytsky region man

Frederiksen meets Zelenskyy to discuss additional support for Ukraine

Healey inspects British Council building in downtown Kyiv destroyed by Russian missiles

URCS team responds to site of Russian UAV attack in Vyshgorod

AD
AD