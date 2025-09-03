17-year-old boy returned to Ukraine from the occupied territories – Yermak

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, a 17-year-old boy from the temporarily occupied territories was returned to Ukraine, head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak has said.

"The boy spent most of his life under occupation. He was constantly under the supervision of Russian military personnel. There was particular pressure because his father and brother live in the territory controlled by Ukraine - it was forbidden to even mention it. The boy decided to escape. He turned for help to the partners of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative - the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights, which organized a safe route," Yermak said on Telegram on Wednesday.

Yermak today the boy is already in the territory controlled by Ukraine, receiving the necessary assistance and support.

He thanked the team of the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights for their assistance in the return of another Ukrainian child.