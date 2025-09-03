Rutte hopes coalition summit will produce Ukraine security guarantees

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed hope that after the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris on September 4, there will be a clear picture of the security guarantees that will be provided to Ukraine after the end of the war.

"There will be an important meeting tomorrow. So I hope that tomorrow or the day after tomorrow we will get a clear picture of what we can achieve together," Rutte said on Wednesday at a joint press conference in Brussels with Estonian President Alar Karis.

According to him, this will allow for even more intensive interaction with the American side to find out what kind of participation the United States will take in security guarantees and what this will look like.

The NATO Secretary General noted that if bilateral or trilateral meetings with the Russians begin, in particular at the leadership level, it will be extremely important to have clarity in advance on the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine. Because for Ukrainians there is one main priority: if the war ends, "they want such a situation to never happen again, so that the Russians do not try to seize a single square kilometer of Ukraine."