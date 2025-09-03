Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:57 03.09.2025

Rutte hopes coalition summit will produce Ukraine security guarantees

1 min read
Rutte hopes coalition summit will produce Ukraine security guarantees

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed hope that after the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris on September 4, there will be a clear picture of the security guarantees that will be provided to Ukraine after the end of the war.

"There will be an important meeting tomorrow. So I hope that tomorrow or the day after tomorrow we will get a clear picture of what we can achieve together," Rutte said on Wednesday at a joint press conference in Brussels with Estonian President Alar Karis.

According to him, this will allow for even more intensive interaction with the American side to find out what kind of participation the United States will take in security guarantees and what this will look like.

The NATO Secretary General noted that if bilateral or trilateral meetings with the Russians begin, in particular at the leadership level, it will be extremely important to have clarity in advance on the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine. Because for Ukrainians there is one main priority: if the war ends, "they want such a situation to never happen again, so that the Russians do not try to seize a single square kilometer of Ukraine."

Tags: #security_guarantees #rutte

MORE ABOUT

20:44 02.09.2025
Zelenskyy: Basis for further contacts with Coalition of Willing on security guarantees for Ukraine agreed

Zelenskyy: Basis for further contacts with Coalition of Willing on security guarantees for Ukraine agreed

14:53 02.09.2025
Rutte says focus on Zelenskyy-Putin meeting and security guarantees

Rutte says focus on Zelenskyy-Putin meeting and security guarantees

09:38 01.09.2025
Von der Leyen says Europe developing precise plans for sending troops to Ukraine – media

Von der Leyen says Europe developing precise plans for sending troops to Ukraine – media

15:43 29.08.2025
Ukraine to organize European track on security guarantees next week – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to organize European track on security guarantees next week – Zelenskyy

15:34 29.08.2025
Block on security guarantees in form of weapons for army to consist of three tracks – Zelenskyy

Block on security guarantees in form of weapons for army to consist of three tracks – Zelenskyy

17:02 28.08.2025
Leyen: Ukraine needs security guarantees that will turn the country into steel porcupine

Leyen: Ukraine needs security guarantees that will turn the country into steel porcupine

12:02 27.08.2025
Time to organize format for leaders to talk about security guarantees - Zelenskyy

Time to organize format for leaders to talk about security guarantees - Zelenskyy

12:13 26.08.2025
Sybiha explains to Rubio, European FMs Ukraine's position on security guarantees

Sybiha explains to Rubio, European FMs Ukraine's position on security guarantees

11:47 26.08.2025
Wadephul: Putin must prove to the world that he is ready to end the war against Ukraine

Wadephul: Putin must prove to the world that he is ready to end the war against Ukraine

17:09 25.08.2025
Germany supports providing Ukraine with security guarantees close to level of NATO membership

Germany supports providing Ukraine with security guarantees close to level of NATO membership

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy arrives in Denmark

IMF mission arrives in Kyiv to discuss 2026 outlook

Zelensky announces travel to Denmark and France

UK defense minister arrives in Kyiv

We are investigating 2,758 cases against traitors and collaborators, more than half involve law enforcement officers – Sukhachev

LATEST

Shmyhal, Turkish Ambassador to Ukraine discuss cooperation, incl in building drones

Shmyhal, NATO Rep in Ukraine discuss long-term support for Ukraine, incl within PURL Program

Ukraine’s Energy Ministry regards Putin's statements on Zaporizhia NPP as purposeful escalation of threat to nuclear safety

Ukroboronprom signs three cooperation agreements on first day of work at MSPO – Smetanin

Rada summons Financial Monitoring Service chief to chamber

Rada’s education committee to examine untimely delivery of textbooks to schools - Babak

17-year-old boy returned to Ukraine from the occupied territories – Yermak

Russian UAV kills Khmelnytsky region man

Frederiksen meets Zelenskyy to discuss additional support for Ukraine

Healey inspects British Council building in downtown Kyiv destroyed by Russian missiles

AD
AD