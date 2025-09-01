Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:12 01.09.2025

Emergency NATO-Ukraine Council meeting set for Brussels over recent Russian attacks – Sybiha

1 min read
Emergency NATO-Ukraine Council meeting set for Brussels over recent Russian attacks – Sybiha
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

An extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council will be held in Brussels on Monday, September 1, at the request of Ukraine and in response to the recent massive air attacks by the Russian Federation, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"We expect a focused discussion on joint steps to adequately respond to Russia's rejection of peace efforts and the escalation of terror against Ukrainians," Sybiha said on X on Monday.

The minister expressed gratitude to NATO and all allies who continue to show "resolute support for Ukraine and meaningful peace efforts." "Moscow should feel stronger pressure as a result of the war's protracted nature," Sybiha said.

As reported, on the night of August 30, the occupiers launched 537 drones and 45 missiles at Ukraine, of which 510 and 38 were neutralized, respectively. In Kyiv, 25 civilians were killed, including four children, and damage to buildings and infrastructure was recorded in 33 locations in all ten administrative districts of the Ukrainian capital.

Tags: #meeting #sybiha #nato

MORE ABOUT

11:27 01.09.2025
Best tribute to WWII dead is avoiding same mistakes today - Sybiha

Best tribute to WWII dead is avoiding same mistakes today - Sybiha

09:15 01.09.2025
Ukrainian PM: DFC delegation to arrive in Ukraine in Sept

Ukrainian PM: DFC delegation to arrive in Ukraine in Sept

20:01 28.08.2025
Prosecutor General: More than 15,000 civilians die in Ukraine during war

Prosecutor General: More than 15,000 civilians die in Ukraine during war

19:14 28.08.2025
NATO Secretary General: We cannot be naive about Russia, we need to ensure Ukraine has what it needs

NATO Secretary General: We cannot be naive about Russia, we need to ensure Ukraine has what it needs

12:10 28.08.2025
Ukraine to provide commensurate response to Hungary's decision to ban entry of Ukrainian servicemen – FM Sybiha

Ukraine to provide commensurate response to Hungary's decision to ban entry of Ukrainian servicemen – FM Sybiha

09:24 28.08.2025
Putin's actions indicate a rejection of diplomacy, dialogue and peace efforts – FM Sybiha

Putin's actions indicate a rejection of diplomacy, dialogue and peace efforts – FM Sybiha

17:12 26.08.2025
Sybiha, colleagues from Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands hold first meeting of new format of Ukraine-Benelux cooperation in Odesa

Sybiha, colleagues from Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands hold first meeting of new format of Ukraine-Benelux cooperation in Odesa

15:51 26.08.2025
Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg announce EUR 2 mln in support for prosthetics center at Odesa Medical University

Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg announce EUR 2 mln in support for prosthetics center at Odesa Medical University

14:45 26.08.2025
Zelenskyy discusses with military additional supplies for areas in Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions

Zelenskyy discusses with military additional supplies for areas in Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions

12:13 26.08.2025
Sybiha explains to Rubio, European FMs Ukraine's position on security guarantees

Sybiha explains to Rubio, European FMs Ukraine's position on security guarantees

HOT NEWS

Cabinet delegates reps to Board of Directors of U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to coordinate officials and energy companies to purchase additional air defense systems

Suspect in Parubiy murder was instructed, accomplices unknown – Nebytov

Occupiers seize Komyshuvakha in Donetsk region near Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk borders – DeepState

Police studying Parubiy murder motives, including possible Russian involvment – dpty National Police chief

LATEST

Defense forces liberate village of Novo-Ekonomichne in Donetsk region

Demining units of Defense Ministry demine 5,700 hectares of agricultural land in Aug

SBU reports suspicion against Kadyrov for ordering use of Ukrainian POWs as ‘human shield’

Cabinet allocates UAH 34 mln for water supply for Mykolaiv region

Zelenskyy: presentation of AI assistant Diia.AI takes place

Cabinet delegates reps to Board of Directors of U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

Defense forces prevent enemy breakthrough in Myrnohrad – DeepState

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to coordinate officials and energy companies to purchase additional air defense systems

Macron and Starmer to chair Coalition of the Willing meeting at Elysee Palace

$2 bln already been accumulated in PURL program – Zelenskyy

AD
AD