Emergency NATO-Ukraine Council meeting set for Brussels over recent Russian attacks – Sybiha

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

An extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council will be held in Brussels on Monday, September 1, at the request of Ukraine and in response to the recent massive air attacks by the Russian Federation, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"We expect a focused discussion on joint steps to adequately respond to Russia's rejection of peace efforts and the escalation of terror against Ukrainians," Sybiha said on X on Monday.

The minister expressed gratitude to NATO and all allies who continue to show "resolute support for Ukraine and meaningful peace efforts." "Moscow should feel stronger pressure as a result of the war's protracted nature," Sybiha said.

As reported, on the night of August 30, the occupiers launched 537 drones and 45 missiles at Ukraine, of which 510 and 38 were neutralized, respectively. In Kyiv, 25 civilians were killed, including four children, and damage to buildings and infrastructure was recorded in 33 locations in all ten administrative districts of the Ukrainian capital.