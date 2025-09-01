Military recruitment officers must wear body cameras from Sept 1 - Ministry of Defense

Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

The alert groups of territorial recruitment and social support centers (TRC and SSP) will have to use body cameras from September 1, which will continuously record during their work, the Ministry of Defense reported, citing Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Yevhen Moysiuk.

"From September 1, 2025, all representatives of TRCs and SSPs working in alert groups will be required to use chest body cameras," the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said in a message on its Telegram channel.

The Ministry of Defense has reportedly begun developing a special IT system to unify and centralize the process of video recording of alert events.

The new system involves: purchasing unified cameras, creating a centralized storage with a high level of data protection and using software for rapid analysis of recordings.

As reported, the dissemination of information about 41 incidents involving servicemen of the centers was recorded during August of this year in the areas of responsibility subordinate to the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but 36 of them (87%) were not confirmed and are of a manipulative nature. Five incidents in different regions that actually took place were confirmed during the month: four of them are under investigation, one serviceman has been brought to justice.