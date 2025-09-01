Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:32 01.09.2025

Military recruitment officers must wear body cameras from Sept 1 - Ministry of Defense

2 min read
Military recruitment officers must wear body cameras from Sept 1 - Ministry of Defense
Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

The alert groups of territorial recruitment and social support centers (TRC and SSP) will have to use body cameras from September 1, which will continuously record during their work, the Ministry of Defense reported, citing Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Yevhen Moysiuk.

"From September 1, 2025, all representatives of TRCs and SSPs working in alert groups will be required to use chest body cameras," the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said in a message on its Telegram channel.

The Ministry of Defense has reportedly begun developing a special IT system to unify and centralize the process of video recording of alert events.

The new system involves: purchasing unified cameras, creating a centralized storage with a high level of data protection and using software for rapid analysis of recordings.

As reported, the dissemination of information about 41 incidents involving servicemen of the centers was recorded during August of this year in the areas of responsibility subordinate to the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but 36 of them (87%) were not confirmed and are of a manipulative nature. Five incidents in different regions that actually took place were confirmed during the month: four of them are under investigation, one serviceman has been brought to justice.

Tags: #deputy_minister_of_defense #trc #cameras

MORE ABOUT

15:34 22.05.2025
State Border Guard Service denies interference with its video surveillance cameras

State Border Guard Service denies interference with its video surveillance cameras

13:21 22.05.2025
Russia hacks surveillance cameras on European borders to disrupt aid to Ukraine – media

Russia hacks surveillance cameras on European borders to disrupt aid to Ukraine – media

16:08 07.07.2023
Almost 2,000 surveillance cameras in Kyiv help to solve crimes promptly – Nebytov

Almost 2,000 surveillance cameras in Kyiv help to solve crimes promptly – Nebytov

11:09 16.08.2021
Police examining camera records of death place of Kryvyi Rih mayor

Police examining camera records of death place of Kryvyi Rih mayor

13:39 17.08.2019
OSCE SMM unable to set monitoring camera at Zolote-2 due to Russia-led militants

OSCE SMM unable to set monitoring camera at Zolote-2 due to Russia-led militants

10:33 23.07.2019
Russian snipers arrive in occupied Donetsk to destroy OSCE SMM video cameras on contact line

Russian snipers arrive in occupied Donetsk to destroy OSCE SMM video cameras on contact line

16:52 15.01.2013
Chief of penal colony: There were and will be three cameras in Tymoshenko's hospital ward

Chief of penal colony: There were and will be three cameras in Tymoshenko's hospital ward

12:35 15.01.2013
Prison chief promises to remove cameras from Tymoshenko's ward

Prison chief promises to remove cameras from Tymoshenko's ward

17:54 01.10.2012
All polling stations to be equipped with Web cams by mid-October, says Azarov

All polling stations to be equipped with Web cams by mid-October, says Azarov

HOT NEWS

Cabinet delegates reps to Board of Directors of U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to coordinate officials and energy companies to purchase additional air defense systems

Suspect in Parubiy murder was instructed, accomplices unknown – Nebytov

Emergency NATO-Ukraine Council meeting set for Brussels over recent Russian attacks – Sybiha

Occupiers seize Komyshuvakha in Donetsk region near Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk borders – DeepState

LATEST

Defense forces liberate village of Novo-Ekonomichne in Donetsk region

Demining units of Defense Ministry demine 5,700 hectares of agricultural land in Aug

SBU reports suspicion against Kadyrov for ordering use of Ukrainian POWs as ‘human shield’

Cabinet allocates UAH 34 mln for water supply for Mykolaiv region

Zelenskyy: presentation of AI assistant Diia.AI takes place

Cabinet delegates reps to Board of Directors of U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

Defense forces prevent enemy breakthrough in Myrnohrad – DeepState

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to coordinate officials and energy companies to purchase additional air defense systems

Macron and Starmer to chair Coalition of the Willing meeting at Elysee Palace

$2 bln already been accumulated in PURL program – Zelenskyy

AD
AD