OSCE SMM unable to set monitoring camera at Zolote-2 due to Russia-led militants

Illegal armed groups in Donbas did not carry out demining activities, which is why the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) camera for monitoring at Zolote-2 was not installed, the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said on Facebook.

"The Ukrainian side of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) reports that on August 16, the OSCE SMM representatives planned to visit the Zolote disengagement line for forces and means in order to find a potential location for the OSCE SMM camera for monitoring the situation," the report says.

The Ukrainian side timely and fully completed demining work in the territory passing through the part of the disengagement line controlled by Ukraine.

"At the same time, members of the illegal armed groups of the Russian Federation did not carry out demining activities, which did not allow the OSCE SMM technical staff to carry out the planned activities at the indicated disengagement line," it said.