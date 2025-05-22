Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:34 22.05.2025

State Border Guard Service denies interference with its video surveillance cameras

2 min read
State Border Guard Service denies interference with its video surveillance cameras

No unauthorized interference in the operation of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine's video surveillance systems has been recorded, the agency's spokesman Andriy Demchenko has said.

"There was no penetration or interference in the video surveillance systems of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine at the border," he told the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday, commenting on information that the Russian occupiers allegedly gained access to 10,000 cameras near military facilities and railway stations, 80% of which were in Ukraine.

Earlier, the British edition of The Guardian, citing the UK intelligence service, reported that a unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense (GRU MO) gained access to cameras near crossings, military facilities and railway stations in key European points.

It was reported that the GRU unit 26165, known as APT 28 or Fancy Bear, had been conducting a malicious cyber campaign against state and private organizations in NATO countries since 2022.

"In addition to targeting logistics entities, unit 26165 actors likely used access to private cameras at key locations, such as near border crossings, military installations, and rail stations, to track the movement of materials into Ukraine,” the advisory says. “The actors also used legitimate municipal services, such as traffic cams," the article says, adding that there have been other attempts to collect sensitive cargo information, such as train schedules and shipping documents, the document claims.

Tags: #state_border_service #cameras

