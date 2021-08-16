Facts

11:09 16.08.2021

Police examining camera records of death place of Kryvyi Rih mayor

2 min read
Police examining camera records of death place of Kryvyi Rih mayor

Investigators of the National Police of Ukraine are analyzing CCTV footage from the place of death of the mayor of Kryvyi Rih Kostiantyn Pavlov, said head of the National Police Directorate in Dnipropetrovsk region Anatoliy Shchadylo.

"A detailed inspection of the scene was made. The video surveillance cameras are being analyzed. ... The information that was on the server is being processed today. We do not see other people on the video, a detailed analysis is being carried out," said Schadylo at a briefing on Monday.

Law enforcement officers said that one wound from the Saiga semi-automatic rifle was found on the body of the deceased. The weapon seized at the scene was sent for a comprehensive examination.

Shchadylo recalled that law enforcement officers are considering three versions of what happened - murder, suicide, and careless handling of weapons.

"The version of incitement to suicide is not excluded, any version will be checked," he added.

As reported, the murder of Pavlov was announced by MP and co-chairman of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Vadym Rabinovych, as well as producer general of the 112 Ukraine TV channel, ex-candidate for MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life party Artem Marchevsky.

The media reported that Pavlov, according to preliminary data, committed suicide in his own house in the village of Vilne of Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region, and a gun was found next to his body. Pictures from the scene published on social networks show that the deceased is lying on the threshold of his private home with the doors open.

The National Police of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings into the death of Pavlov. The police confirmed the information about his death.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky intends to hear from law enforcement officers on Monday.

Tags: #pavlov #cameras
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:43 16.08.2021
Kryvyi Rih mayor died between 6:00-7:00 a.m. – police

Kryvyi Rih mayor died between 6:00-7:00 a.m. – police

13:39 17.08.2019
OSCE SMM unable to set monitoring camera at Zolote-2 due to Russia-led militants

OSCE SMM unable to set monitoring camera at Zolote-2 due to Russia-led militants

10:33 23.07.2019
Russian snipers arrive in occupied Donetsk to destroy OSCE SMM video cameras on contact line

Russian snipers arrive in occupied Donetsk to destroy OSCE SMM video cameras on contact line

16:52 15.01.2013
Chief of penal colony: There were and will be three cameras in Tymoshenko's hospital ward

Chief of penal colony: There were and will be three cameras in Tymoshenko's hospital ward

12:35 15.01.2013
Prison chief promises to remove cameras from Tymoshenko's ward

Prison chief promises to remove cameras from Tymoshenko's ward

17:54 01.10.2012
All polling stations to be equipped with Web cams by mid-October, says Azarov

All polling stations to be equipped with Web cams by mid-October, says Azarov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Part of Afghans who arrived in Ukraine apply for refugee status - Border Guard Service

Kryvyi Rih Mayor Pavlov found dead

Criminal proceedings opened for committing intentional assault upon law enforcement officers during protest in Kyiv

Eight law enforcement officers injured in clashes near President's Office – source

Some 1,353 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day in Ukraine, 791 recoveries, 21 deaths

LATEST

Part of Afghans who arrived in Ukraine apply for refugee status - Border Guard Service

Most probable date for election of Kryvyi Rih mayor is March 27 next year - Servant of People

Up to 50 Ukrainians staying in Afghanistan – MFA

SkyUp adds 14th aircraft to its fleet

Kryvyi Rih Mayor Pavlov found dead

Crashed Be-200 plane was carrying 5 Russian servicemen, 3 citizens of Turkey

Police report several citizens injured in clashes on Bankova Street

Criminal proceedings opened for committing intentional assault upon law enforcement officers during protest in Kyiv

Eight law enforcement officers injured in clashes near President's Office – source

Ukrainian rescuers continue to assist in battling wildfires in Greece

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD