Russian snipers arrive in occupied Donetsk to destroy OSCE SMM video cameras on contact line

Russian snipers have arrived in the occupied Donetsk to attack and destroy surveillance cameras of the OSCE Special Monitoring Group (SMM), which are installed on the contact line, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reports.

"According to available information, Russian sniper groups arrived in occupied Donetsk with the task of preparing and carrying out shelling attacks, destroying surveillance cameras of the OSCE SMM, which are installed in accordance with the Minsk agreements in certain sections of the disengagement line, which will be further evidence of the cunning of the Russian occupation forces and their neglect of international agreements," the JFO said on its Facebook page on Tuesday with reference to the command of the JFO.

The JFO notes that the online surveillance video cameras established by the OSCE SMM allow video recording of the situation in 24/7 mode.

"With the help of these cameras, international independent observers repeatedly documented violations of the ceasefire regime by the militants, the provocative shelling of the positions of Ukrainian troops, the shelling of civilians and civilian infrastructure in the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine," the message said.