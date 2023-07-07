Facts

16:08 07.07.2023

Almost 2,000 surveillance cameras in Kyiv help to solve crimes promptly – Nebytov

2 min read
Almost 2,000 surveillance cameras in Kyiv help to solve crimes promptly – Nebytov

After the liberation of Kyiv region from the Russian occupation forces, the police have been restoring the security system, the implementation of the Safe Kyiv Region project continues, information from almost 2,000 surveillance cameras helps to solve serious crimes promptly and find those missing, Chief of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv region Andriy Nebytov has said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

In a commentary about allegations that the project could be shut down due to the suspension of supplies of Chinese equipment, he said: "Today, the cameras are installed and we continue to develop this initiative. The system will be developed further despite the martial law in Ukraine. The creation of safe environment is one of the key components of ensuring security. So, there are no preconditions for shutting down the project."

According to the chief of the police directorate, during the occupation of the region at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the enemy destroyed almost 30% of surveillance cameras, and after the de-occupation, active restoration of the video surveillance system began.

Nebytov also said that 500 facial recognition cameras have been integrated into the system lately.

"At the moment, 1,883 surveillance cameras are operating, and 480 of them feature the number-plate recognition function and 905 are overview cameras. Thanks to this, we have been observing a significant decrease in the level of crime and prompt solving of crimes without delay," he said.

Last month alone, according to Nebytov, information from the surveillance cameras helped to solve a number of serious and particularly serious crimes committed in the territory of the region, find those missing, including minors.

Tags: #kyiv #cameras

MORE ABOUT

11:31 01.07.2023
Sanchez in Kyiv: I’d like first act of Spanish presidency of EU Council to be in Ukraine together with Zelenskyy

Sanchez in Kyiv: I’d like first act of Spanish presidency of EU Council to be in Ukraine together with Zelenskyy

14:32 24.06.2023
Volunteers of URCS help rescuers at site of fall of missile fragments in Kyiv

Volunteers of URCS help rescuers at site of fall of missile fragments in Kyiv

12:20 24.06.2023
Number of dead in Solomiansky district due to night attack increases to three

Number of dead in Solomiansky district due to night attack increases to three

11:50 24.06.2023
Over 20 missiles destroyed in airspace of Kyiv – authorities

Over 20 missiles destroyed in airspace of Kyiv – authorities

13:38 22.06.2023
URCS volunteers help victims of explosion in residential building in Kyiv

URCS volunteers help victims of explosion in residential building in Kyiv

13:39 16.06.2023
There’s no damage to objects in Kyiv due to missile attack – Klitschko

There’s no damage to objects in Kyiv due to missile attack – Klitschko

11:58 16.06.2023
There’s explosion in Kyiv, rockets still flying at capital – Klitschko

There’s explosion in Kyiv, rockets still flying at capital – Klitschko

17:18 05.06.2023
Air defense destroys 20 ballistic, 65 cruise missiles launched by Russia to attack Kyiv in May – military administration

Air defense destroys 20 ballistic, 65 cruise missiles launched by Russia to attack Kyiv in May – military administration

12:45 05.06.2023
Pope's envoy to visit Kyiv on June 5-6

Pope's envoy to visit Kyiv on June 5-6

09:14 01.06.2023
Invaders attack Kyiv with Iskanders from Bryansk region, air defense eliminates 10 out of 10

Invaders attack Kyiv with Iskanders from Bryansk region, air defense eliminates 10 out of 10

AD

HOT NEWS

Slovakia to supply Ukraine with 16 howitzers, establish their joint production with Ukraine – Čaputová

Stoltenberg expects allies to once again confirm at summit that Ukraine will be NATO member

Syrsky: Ukrainian soldiers return previously occupied territories in Bakhmut direction

The Netherlands' House of Representatives recognizes Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide

Zelenskyy: Understand difficulty of getting support of all NATO members after invitation of Ukraine

LATEST

Ukraine, Slovakia can become donors to protect people from mine threat – Zelenskyy

Slovakia to supply Ukraine with 16 howitzers, establish their joint production with Ukraine – Čaputová

Risk of cholera in south, east of Ukraine higher than in other regions – infectious disease doctor

Kyiv metro receives six more cars from Warsaw

Stoltenberg expects allies to once again confirm at summit that Ukraine will be NATO member

Defense Ministry prepares concept for transformation of Ukraine's defense sector – Reznikov

Syrsky: Ukrainian soldiers return previously occupied territories in Bakhmut direction

Reznikov outlines vision of future of Ukrainian defense

Occupiers create new Azov naval district with headquarters in occupied Mariupol – UK intelligence

Czech Republic to provide Ukraine with simulator for training pilots on F-16

AD
AD
AD
AD