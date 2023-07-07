Almost 2,000 surveillance cameras in Kyiv help to solve crimes promptly – Nebytov

After the liberation of Kyiv region from the Russian occupation forces, the police have been restoring the security system, the implementation of the Safe Kyiv Region project continues, information from almost 2,000 surveillance cameras helps to solve serious crimes promptly and find those missing, Chief of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv region Andriy Nebytov has said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

In a commentary about allegations that the project could be shut down due to the suspension of supplies of Chinese equipment, he said: "Today, the cameras are installed and we continue to develop this initiative. The system will be developed further despite the martial law in Ukraine. The creation of safe environment is one of the key components of ensuring security. So, there are no preconditions for shutting down the project."

According to the chief of the police directorate, during the occupation of the region at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the enemy destroyed almost 30% of surveillance cameras, and after the de-occupation, active restoration of the video surveillance system began.

Nebytov also said that 500 facial recognition cameras have been integrated into the system lately.

"At the moment, 1,883 surveillance cameras are operating, and 480 of them feature the number-plate recognition function and 905 are overview cameras. Thanks to this, we have been observing a significant decrease in the level of crime and prompt solving of crimes without delay," he said.

Last month alone, according to Nebytov, information from the surveillance cameras helped to solve a number of serious and particularly serious crimes committed in the territory of the region, find those missing, including minors.