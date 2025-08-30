Number of victims in Zaporizhia due to Russia’s night combined attack increases to 29 people

Photo: https://t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp

The number of victims in Zaporizhia due to the night combined attack of the Russian Federation has increased to 29 people, 17 high-rise buildings and 120 private houses were damaged, several houses were completely destroyed, head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov reported.

"This night, the enemy struck at least 12 times in Zaporizhia region - six with missiles and six with drones. One person died - an elderly woman who, due to her health, did not have time to leave her home. A total of 29 people were injured, including three children. One man is in serious condition. Many were provided with assistance on the spot, six are currently hospitalized," he wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

According to him, 17 high-rise buildings and 120 private houses were damaged. Several homes were completely destroyed. Some 25,000 consumers were left without electricity, and 104 without gas. Energy and utility workers are working tirelessly to restore vital services by the end of the day.

"I am grateful to the rescuers, medics, police, utility workers and energy workers - everyone who was with people on this terrible night, saved lives and continues to help people overcome the consequences of the attack," he added.