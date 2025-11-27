Ukrainian Red Cross Opens Community Center in Zaporizhia

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has opened a new Community Center in the city of Zaporizhia.

"A Ukrainian Red Cross Community Center will now be operating in Zaporizhia… It is a space created for people and about people, where everyone can receive support, essential services, and feel safe," the URCS said on Facebook.

The center will serve as a hub for useful initiatives, psychological support, educational activities, social consultations, and mutual assistance. Specialists will work on-site to provide individual and group support, help people navigate difficult life circumstances, and find resources for recovery.