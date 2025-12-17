URCS helps victims after Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is working at the site of the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian army airstrike on Zaporizhia.

"Zaporizhia… Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Emergency Response Unit in Zaporizhia region are providing assistance at the site of another strike," the society said on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

Along with other rescue services, volunteers are conducting a patrol of the territory to identify victims. They are also providing people with first aid and psychological assistance.

As reported, the number of victims from the Russian bombing of Zaporizhia and its suburbs has increased to 30 people, including five children. According to Head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, three of the injured are in serious condition, 14 are in average condition. There are hits in residential buildings.

Search and rescue operations continue.