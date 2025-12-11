Russian attacks on 17 settlements in Zaporizhia region injure 2, destroy houses and infrastructure - official

During the day, Russian troops launched 470 strikes on 17 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of which a 63-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman in the Polohivskyi district were injured, Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov has said.

According to him, the enemy carried out three air strikes on Hulyaipole and Ternuvaty. In addition, 291 drones of various modifications, mainly FPV, attacked a half a dozen settlements.

"Five multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) attacks were launched," the message published on the Telegram channel on Thursday morning said, adding it officials had received 36 reports of damage to housing and infrastructure.