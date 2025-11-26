URCS volunteers helped eliminate the consequences of the Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhia

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has worked at the scene of the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian drone attack on Zaporizhia.

"The URCS rapid response team in Zaporizhia region, together with rescuers, provided assistance at the scene of the strikes in the city. Volunteers provided assistance to 8 victims on the spot, and three more people were transported to the hospital in serious condition," the URC reported on Facebook on Wednesday. Volunteers also provided first psychological aid to the victims.

In addition, the Zaporizhia regional organization of the URCSis providing humanitarian aid on the spot - materials for the temporary restoration of damaged homes.

As reported, as a result of the massive Russian shelling of Zaporizhia on the night of November 26, 19 people were injured. Significant destruction of residential infrastructure and several large-scale fire outbreaks were recorded in the city. Sine 31 high-rise buildings and 20 private houses were damaged. Five high-rise buildings were the most severely damaged due to large-scale fires that broke out after the hits. A university dormitory was hit, where people were staying at the time. Emergency and rescue operations have been completed.