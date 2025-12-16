URCS helps victims of Russian UAV attack in Zaporizhia region

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has provided assistance during the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian air attack in Zaporizhia.

"Zaporizhia was attacked again last night. The URCS rapid response team in Zaporizhia region quickly arrived at the scene of the attack and, together with other rescue services, provided the necessary assistance," the URCS said on Facebook on Tuesday.

The URCS team provided first aid to one victim. Five more people received first psychological assistance.

Volunteers from the Zaporizhia regional organization of the URCS provided humanitarian aid in the form of food and hygiene kits to the victims and residents of the damaged building.

As reported, three people were injured after a Russian Shahed drone struck a residential building in Zaporizhia.