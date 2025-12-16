Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:01 16.12.2025

URCS helps victims of Russian UAV attack in Zaporizhia region

1 min read
URCS helps victims of Russian UAV attack in Zaporizhia region
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has provided assistance during the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian air attack in Zaporizhia.

"Zaporizhia was attacked again last night. The URCS rapid response team in Zaporizhia region quickly arrived at the scene of the attack and, together with other rescue services, provided the necessary assistance," the URCS said on Facebook on Tuesday.

The URCS team provided first aid to one victim. Five more people received first psychological assistance.

Volunteers from the Zaporizhia regional organization of the URCS provided humanitarian aid in the form of food and hygiene kits to the victims and residents of the damaged building.

As reported, three people were injured after a Russian Shahed drone struck a residential building in Zaporizhia.

Tags: #urcs #zaporizhia

MORE ABOUT

11:23 16.12.2025
The Coca-Cola System, together with the Ukrainian Red Cross, strengthen the energy resilience of communities

The Coca-Cola System, together with the Ukrainian Red Cross, strengthen the energy resilience of communities

17:30 15.12.2025
Mobile rehabilitation teams of Ukrainian Red Cross Society work in Odesa region

Mobile rehabilitation teams of Ukrainian Red Cross Society work in Odesa region

11:46 13.12.2025
Ukraine-wide conference on nursing development held in Kyiv

Ukraine-wide conference on nursing development held in Kyiv

11:37 12.12.2025
URCS conducts training sessions for instructors in psychological first aid

URCS conducts training sessions for instructors in psychological first aid

09:31 11.12.2025
Russian attacks on 17 settlements in Zaporizhia region injure 2, destroy houses and infrastructure - official

Russian attacks on 17 settlements in Zaporizhia region injure 2, destroy houses and infrastructure - official

11:45 09.12.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross opens new space for children in Lviv region

Ukrainian Red Cross opens new space for children in Lviv region

10:00 08.12.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross holds third event of veteran recovery program

Ukrainian Red Cross holds third event of veteran recovery program

15:18 04.12.2025
URCS Psychosocial Support Centre opened in Chernivtsi

URCS Psychosocial Support Centre opened in Chernivtsi

11:00 04.12.2025
All-Ukrainian student competitions in Intl Humanitary Law held in Kyiv

All-Ukrainian student competitions in Intl Humanitary Law held in Kyiv

15:37 03.12.2025
URCS continues recruitment for first cohort of #REDpreneur Women programme

URCS continues recruitment for first cohort of #REDpreneur Women programme

HOT NEWS

Russian strikes leave 430,000 consumers without electricity in Odesa, Donetsk regions - Ministry of Energy

Convention on compensation commission for Ukraine to be signed in Netherlands with Zelenskyy's participation Tuesday - Zhovkva

Coalition of Willing leaders decide on support force deployment to Ukraine - Zhovkva

Pistol used to kill Parubiy found – Prosecutor General

US security guarantees for Ukraine include military response to new Russian attack – Tusk

LATEST

Concept of underwater mine clearance developed by Ministry of Defense

Italy, Bulgaria, Malta, Belgium look for alternatives to a loan to Ukraine at expense of Russian assets – media

Russian strikes leave 430,000 consumers without electricity in Odesa, Donetsk regions - Ministry of Energy

Cabinet updates rules for professional adaptation of veterans, their family members, families of fallen Defenders

Poland will not participate in the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, will help with logistics – PM Tusk

Cabinet dismisses Dpty Minister of Economy Teliupa

Convention on compensation commission for Ukraine to be signed in Netherlands with Zelenskyy's participation Tuesday - Zhovkva

Russian military most active on western outskirts of Pokrovsk, increasing pressure on Myrnohrad

Coalition of Willing leaders decide on support force deployment to Ukraine - Zhovkva

Threats motivated by national intolerance are unacceptable - FM Sybiha on attacks on Ukrainian citizens in Poznan

AD
AD