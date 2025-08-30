Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:51 30.08.2025

Defense Forces hit Krasnodar and Syzran oil refineries in Russia – General Staff

On the night of August 30, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces and Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Krasnodar (Krasnodar Territory) and Syzran (Samara Region) oil refineries in the Russian Federation.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Krasnodar produces 3 million tonnes of light petroleum products per year – gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, and participates in the provision of the Russian Armed Forces. "As part of reducing the enemy's offensive potential and complicating the supply of fuel to the military units of the occupiers, on the night of August 30, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Krasnodar Refinery (Krasnodar Territory, Russia). This oil refinery produces 3 million tonnes of light petroleum products per year - gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel. It participates in providing the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," the General Staff reports.

Numerous explosions and a fire were recorded at the facility.

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces repeatedly struck the Syzran Refinery, which produces gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, fuel oil, and bitumen. According to the General Staff, the enterprise's processing volumes by August 2025 amounted to 8.5 million tonnes per year, and a fire is currently being recorded in the area of ​​the facility.

"The results of the fire damage are being clarified. The defense forces are taking measures to undermine the offensive potential of the Russian invaders and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

