Two Russian Su-27 aircraft hit at Belbek airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea – SBU

Photo: SBU

Long-range drones of the Alpha Special Operations Center of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hit two Su-27 aircraft at the Russian Belbek military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea.

"The SBU hit two Russian Su-27 aircraft at the Belbek airfield… One of the aircraft was on the taxiway with full ammunition and was ready for a combat flight. It was destroyed. The estimated cost of both aircraft is about $70 million," the SBU said in the Telegram channel.

It is noted that the control tower was also hit, which could complicate the organization and control of flights at the airfield.

This is the second successful attack by the SBU on the Belbek airfield in recent days. On December 18, the service’s drones hit hundreds of millions of dollar worth of Russian equipment at this airfield: two Nebo-SVU radars, a 92N6 radar from the S-400 Triumph air defense system, a Pantsir-S2 air defense system, and a MiG-31 aircraft with full ammunition.