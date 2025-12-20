Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:27 20.12.2025

Two Russian Su-27 aircraft hit at Belbek airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea – SBU

1 min read
Two Russian Su-27 aircraft hit at Belbek airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea – SBU
Photo: SBU

Long-range drones of the Alpha Special Operations Center of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hit two Su-27 aircraft at the Russian Belbek military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea.

"The SBU hit two Russian Su-27 aircraft at the Belbek airfield… One of the aircraft was on the taxiway with full ammunition and was ready for a combat flight. It was destroyed. The estimated cost of both aircraft is about $70 million," the SBU said in the Telegram channel.

It is noted that the control tower was also hit, which could complicate the organization and control of flights at the airfield.

This is the second successful attack by the SBU on the Belbek airfield in recent days. On December 18, the service’s drones hit hundreds of millions of dollar worth of Russian equipment at this airfield: two Nebo-SVU radars, a 92N6 radar from the S-400 Triumph air defense system, a Pantsir-S2 air defense system, and a MiG-31 aircraft with full ammunition.

Tags: #hit #su_27 #belbek_airport

MORE ABOUT

13:19 18.12.2025
Long-range drones hit Russian equipment at Belbek airfield worth hundreds of millions of dollars - SBU

Long-range drones hit Russian equipment at Belbek airfield worth hundreds of millions of dollars - SBU

21:31 11.12.2025
Madyar: USF hit 2 Russian chemical plants, number of critical, strategic, military infrastructure facilities, incl oil refinery

Madyar: USF hit 2 Russian chemical plants, number of critical, strategic, military infrastructure facilities, incl oil refinery

14:32 28.11.2025
General Staff reports another hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, UAV storage facilities at Saki airfield, number of other facilities

General Staff reports another hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, UAV storage facilities at Saki airfield, number of other facilities

09:22 28.10.2025
Unmanned Systems Force hit 462 enemy targets in past 24 hours

Unmanned Systems Force hit 462 enemy targets in past 24 hours

09:06 11.09.2025
Ukraine hits Russian Black Sea Fleet ship near Novorossiysk

Ukraine hits Russian Black Sea Fleet ship near Novorossiysk

15:51 30.08.2025
Defense Forces hit Krasnodar and Syzran oil refineries in Russia – General Staff

Defense Forces hit Krasnodar and Syzran oil refineries in Russia – General Staff

12:14 16.07.2025
Russian drones hit Polish Barlinek plant in Vinnytsia, injuries reported - Polish Foreign Minister

Russian drones hit Polish Barlinek plant in Vinnytsia, injuries reported - Polish Foreign Minister

13:02 05.07.2025
Borisoglebsk airfield hit – General Staff

Borisoglebsk airfield hit – General Staff

10:19 09.06.2025
Two aircraft, probably MIG-31 and SU-30/34, hit at Savasleyka airfield

Two aircraft, probably MIG-31 and SU-30/34, hit at Savasleyka airfield

12:49 06.06.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian attack on Ternopil and Lutsk

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian attack on Ternopil and Lutsk

HOT NEWS

PM: Portugal can deploy its forces in Ukraine, participate in peacekeeping missions, but today it's not yet foreseen

Ukraine, USA discuss issue of election security; they know how to help us – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Ukraine, Portugal sign agreement on partnership in production of naval drones

Meeting with US, European allies in USA completed, further steps agreed – Umerov

IAEA: Situation in Ukraine's power system at its worst since Sept 2024

LATEST

PM: Portugal can deploy its forces in Ukraine, participate in peacekeeping missions, but today it's not yet foreseen

Ukraine, USA discuss issue of election security; they know how to help us – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Ukraine, Portugal sign agreement on partnership in production of naval drones

Marshal of Polish Sejm offers Zelenskyy assistance with elections – media

Johnson announces GBP 15 bln of frozen Russian assets in UK

Central Asia-Center main gas pipeline in Russia's Volgograd region failed

Zelenskyy: Japan's 2026 support for Ukraine nears $6 bln

Zelenskyy, Portuguese PM commemorate fallen soldiers in Kyiv

Poroshenko provided 24 brigades of the Defence Forces with tyres and mobile tyre fitting equipment

Meeting with US, European allies in USA completed, further steps agreed – Umerov

AD
AD