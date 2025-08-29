Death toll in Kyiv from Russian attack on night of Aug 28 rises to 25 people

The death toll in Kyiv from the combined missile and drone attack by the Russian Federation on the night of August 28 has risen to 25 people, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday evening.

"Currently, 25 people are known to have died, including four children, and dozens of people were injured. An absolutely vile attack that demonstrates Putin's true intentions - to continue the killings, and not to take steps towards peace," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, 23 victims of the attack by the Russian occupiers were known. Damage to buildings and infrastructure was recorded in 33 locations in Kyiv. Given the complexity of the damage, Kyiv City Military Administration suggested that the number of victims could increase.