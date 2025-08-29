Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:42 29.08.2025

Zelenskyy: Some expected and some unexpected countries are ready to send their contingent to Ukraine

Among the countries that are ready to provide their contingent are "expected and unexpected ones," Ukraine will also present its vision of security guarantees to partners, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"There are expected countries, there are very unexpected. I will say this. But not for intrigue. I will just share what we have," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Friday.

He also stressed that Ukraine wants security guarantees from European countries and the United States to be supported by parliaments, respectively, and Congress.

"We want legally binding security guarantees. We do not want the Budapest Memorandum, we do not want the Minsk Agreements. We want documents, serious ones," the president noted.

On August 21, Zelenskyy stated that the exact number of countries that are ready to deploy troops within the framework of security guarantees for Ukraine is currently unknown to the Ukrainian side, and the participants of the Coalition of the Willing are considering various types of participation.

On August 25, the president noted that the main leaders of the Coalition of the Willing should be among the countries that could potentially deploy a contingent of their military in Ukraine.

