10:46 17.04.2025

Zelenskyy: We’re preparing details of how security contingent can function in Ukraine

Ukraine is preparing details of how the contingent of partners can function, and new support packages for Ukraine are also being prepared, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“There has just been a report by Minister of Defense Umerov on communication and joint work with our partners in Europe: new support packages will be coming, we are also preparing a new security architecture – all the specific details of how a partner security contingent in Ukraine can function,” Zelenskyy said in an evening address Wednesday.

He also noted that the Ukrainian side will do everything to ensure that political decisions regarding the contingent are implemented as quickly as possible.

