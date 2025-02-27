Discussions on foreign contingent in Ukraine should include protection at sea and in sky, incl patrols by allies, their aircraft

Discussions on ensuring Ukraine's long-term security should include not only ground forces, but also the protection of the skies and seas, stressed Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi.

At a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday, Tykhyi recalled that today Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha made a statement about the need to expand discussions about the contingent from just ground or boots on the ground to also talk about guarantees of security in the sky and sea.

"This is extremely important. And we believe that if our partners and allies are ready to talk, to discuss sending contingents to ensure peace and long-term security in Ukraine, then, in our opinion, it is entirely possible to also talk about the security of the skies, about protection, about closing the Ukrainian skies, including patrols by our allies, their aircraft," the spokesperson said.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that if “we are talking about a possible military presence in Ukraine, then this presence could include a land component, an air component, and a naval component.”

The spokesperson separately noted that any long-term security must include the presence of allies in the Black Sea, including in the air and directly at sea.

"And we are already talking about it in the negotiations and we believe that this is a serious topic that requires discussion. We have important rounds of discussions ahead of us on these security obligations, guarantees, you can call them by different names," Tykhyi noted.