Facts

20:14 27.02.2025

Discussions on foreign contingent in Ukraine should include protection at sea and in sky, incl patrols by allies, their aircraft

2 min read
Discussions on foreign contingent in Ukraine should include protection at sea and in sky, incl patrols by allies, their aircraft

Discussions on ensuring Ukraine's long-term security should include not only ground forces, but also the protection of the skies and seas, stressed Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi.

At a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday, Tykhyi recalled that today Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha made a statement about the need to expand discussions about the contingent from just ground or boots on the ground to also talk about guarantees of security in the sky and sea.

"This is extremely important. And we believe that if our partners and allies are ready to talk, to discuss sending contingents to ensure peace and long-term security in Ukraine, then, in our opinion, it is entirely possible to also talk about the security of the skies, about protection, about closing the Ukrainian skies, including patrols by our allies, their aircraft," the spokesperson said.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that if “we are talking about a possible military presence in Ukraine, then this presence could include a land component, an air component, and a naval component.”

The spokesperson separately noted that any long-term security must include the presence of allies in the Black Sea, including in the air and directly at sea.

"And we are already talking about it in the negotiations and we believe that this is a serious topic that requires discussion. We have important rounds of discussions ahead of us on these security obligations, guarantees, you can call them by different names," Tykhyi noted.

Tags: #patrols #international #contingents

MORE ABOUT

16:45 09.01.2025
Zelenskyy: deployment of partner contingents in Ukraine is one of best tools for forcing Russia to come to peace

Zelenskyy: deployment of partner contingents in Ukraine is one of best tools for forcing Russia to come to peace

19:45 18.07.2024
Ukrnafta becomes provider of API standards in Ukraine

Ukrnafta becomes provider of API standards in Ukraine

14:07 11.06.2024
AM-BITS Group enters the international market under the Dataslab brand

AM-BITS Group enters the international market under the Dataslab brand

14:35 18.04.2024
Problems in relations with Poland, situation in USA, Hungarian govt policy having worst impact on Ukraine – survey

Problems in relations with Poland, situation in USA, Hungarian govt policy having worst impact on Ukraine – survey

19:53 25.03.2024
SPF due to present roadmap for implementation of intl valuation standards in March – IMF memo

SPF due to present roadmap for implementation of intl valuation standards in March – IMF memo

19:30 16.02.2024
Kyivteploenergo confirms compliance with occupational safety and health care to international standards

Kyivteploenergo confirms compliance with occupational safety and health care to international standards

19:20 01.02.2024
Ukraine in favor of creating full-fledged intl tribunal to strip Russian president, PM, FM of immunity

Ukraine in favor of creating full-fledged intl tribunal to strip Russian president, PM, FM of immunity

07:46 20.12.2023
Shmyhal backs expansion of Multilateral Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine

Shmyhal backs expansion of Multilateral Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine

20:38 17.10.2023
Restoration Ministry to cancel at least 30% of intl bus routes

Restoration Ministry to cancel at least 30% of intl bus routes

20:34 04.09.2023
Official launch of intl medical partnership to take place at Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen – Liashko

Official launch of intl medical partnership to take place at Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen – Liashko

HOT NEWS

Trump confirms meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday to sign deal

Australian Minderoo Foundation announces $3.13 mln aid to Ukraine

Invaders continuously shelling Kostiantynivka: one killed, four wounded today

Von der Leyen to take part in informal meeting on Ukraine convened by Starmer

France starts talks with Ukraine on mineral development earlier than USA – Defense Minister

LATEST

Trump confirms meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday to sign deal

Witkoff announces US intentions to extract minerals in Russia after signing ‘peace deal’ with Ukraine

Rutte after talk with Trump: NATO members to provide Ukraine with ‘billions of dollars more in aid’

MFA on Ukrainian delegation's visit to US: further support, next steps that will follow framework agreement between countries to be discussed

Ukrainian fiber-optic modules Shovkopriad tested in Unmanned Systems Forces

MFA on approved UNSC resolution: it doesn’t contain any demands on Ukraine

Australian Minderoo Foundation announces $3.13 mln aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Irish PM discuss steps to end the war, Martin promises to transfer Giraffe radars

Aid from US continues to arrive - Ukrainian MFA

In Kyiv region, 59 villages provided with access to drinking water thanks to Ukrainian Red Cross

AD