Zelenskyy: Some countries ready to send contingents, but only on condition of US security guarantees

The issue of contingents will be discussed, some countries do not have the opportunity to send contingents, others are ready to do so, but only on condition of American security guarantees, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Of course, we will talk about contingents. We need to determine our needs, find out who is ready to send troops, what troops, how many troops and where to deploy them. How many countries are really ready to do this? This is a complex and important topic. Some countries do not have such an opportunity. Others are ready to do this, but only on condition of American security guarantees," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Le Figaro.

Speaking about security guarantees, he stressed that Ukraine would like frozen Russian assets to be used to equip the Ukrainian army, since a strong army is the greatest guarantee of security.

In addition, according to Zelenskyy, Ukraine needs air defense. "The Americans have it. We discussed it with Donald Trump. But if the Americans do not provide us with this system, we will have to work with the Europeans to see what similar means they can provide us so that we can completely close our skies," he noted.