Ukraine to hold meeting of reps of General Staffs of key countries ready to provide contingent – Zelenskyy

In about a week, Ukraine will hold a meeting of representatives of the General Staffs of the main countries that are 100% ready to provide a contingent, after which there will be a meeting at the level of national security advisors, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We have urgently agreed, we are giving it a week, to hold a meeting in Ukraine in a narrow circle of representatives of the General Staffs, the main countries that will 100% prepare for a contingent on the territory of Ukraine. Not all of them will come, we are inviting a narrow circle - France, Britain, Ukraine will definitely be there, this is such a triangle in this matter," Zelenskyy said at a briefing on Friday.