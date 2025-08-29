Russia may offer new level of negotiations to postpone leaders' meetings – Zelenskyy

Russia may offer a new level of negotiations to postpone the leaders' meeting and show the United States that they are supposedly constructive, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"They may offer a new level. For what? We have seen these signals in the media. I believe that this postponement is artificial, postponing the leaders' meeting because they want to show the United States that they are constructive, but they are not constructive, unfortunately, because people are dying," Zelenskyy said at a briefing on Friday.

According to him, the Russians also want to postpone the imposition of sanctions. In turn, Ukraine wants the imposition of secondary sanctions, because this could be a blow to the Russian economy.

"The partners are a little hesitant, of course, they still want to have some diplomatic connection with the Russians. Therefore, the Russians will do everything not to meet. In my opinion, they gained something, because they had a meeting in the United States," the president added.

He also noted that the war will end anyway, and Putin "will not go anywhere."

"They are to blame for this war. And the guilty party must end the war. And it will happen anyway, in one format or another, the war will end," Zelenskyy noted.