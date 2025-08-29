Rescue operations at site of hit on five-story building in Kyiv completed, city’s death toll reaches 23 – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

The death toll in Kyiv as a result of the Russian missile and drone attack on Thursday night has reached 23, including 22 at the site of the strike on a five-story residential building in Darnytskyi district, where rescue operations have ended, the fate of eight more people is unknown, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“At the site of the Russian strike on a residential building in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district, rescue operations have been completed, and work continues to clear the destroyed structures. At this moment, it is known that 22 people were killed at this one site alone, including four children. The youngest girl was not even three years old. My condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Friday after a report by Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

“In total, that night the Russians killed 23 people in Kyiv. The fate of eight people still remains unknown, and 53 others were injured. All of them have received the necessary assistance,” the head of state added.

According to him, the Russian Federation must bear responsibility for this attack, as well as for all other attacks on Ukraine, Ukrainians "and for all attempts by the world to end this war", he called on the US, EU countries and the G20 to strengthen sanctions against the aggressor state.

“When instead of diplomacy Russia chooses ballistics, continues to modernize shaheds for killing, and deepens cooperation with actors like North Korea, it means the world must respond accordingly. Strong sanctions, strong pressure, strong steps are needed so that the murderers do not feel impunity. Russia only understands strength, and demonstrations of strength are needed now. The United States, Europe, and the G20 countries have this strength,” Zelenskyy said.

As reported, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine, in particular Kyiv, with drones and missiles on the night of Thursday. According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, the consequences of the Russian attack were recorded at more than 33 locations in all ten administrative districts of Kyiv.

In the morning, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that work at the site of the strike on the five-story building in Darnytskyi district was still ongoing, but by that time the number of victims there had already reached 22, in the entire city - 23, including four children. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 147 people.