Eight people, incl. three children, rescued after missile attack on Odesa region

The employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine rescued eight people, including three children, after an enemy missile attack on Serhiyivka, Odesa region, on Friday.

"Eight people, including three children, were rescued (seven people, including three children, in the multi-apartment building, one person at the recreation center)," the state service said.

As of 5:50 p.m., twenty-one people were killed (16 people in the residential building, five, including one child, at the recreation center), 39 were hospitalized with injuries (38 people, including six children, from the residential building, one from the recreation center).

The operations to clean-up the aftermath of the missile attack continue.