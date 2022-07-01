Facts

18:09 01.07.2022

Eight people, incl. three children, rescued after missile attack on Odesa region

1 min read
Eight people, incl. three children, rescued after missile attack on Odesa region

The employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine rescued eight people, including three children, after an enemy missile attack on Serhiyivka, Odesa region, on Friday.

"Eight people, including three children, were rescued (seven people, including three children, in the multi-apartment building, one person at the recreation center)," the state service said.

As of 5:50 p.m., twenty-one people were killed (16 people in the residential building, five, including one child, at the recreation center), 39 were hospitalized with injuries (38 people, including six children, from the residential building, one from the recreation center).

The operations to clean-up the aftermath of the missile attack continue.

Tags: #odesa_region #rescue

MORE ABOUT

17:58 01.07.2022
One employee of Moldovan rehabilitation center for children in Serhiyivka killed, five injured

One employee of Moldovan rehabilitation center for children in Serhiyivka killed, five injured

16:21 01.07.2022
Number of deaths in Odesa region increased to 21 people – local authorities

Number of deaths in Odesa region increased to 21 people – local authorities

14:13 01.07.2022
Number of victims of missile strike on Odesa region increased to 20 people – Emergency Service

Number of victims of missile strike on Odesa region increased to 20 people – Emergency Service

10:54 01.07.2022
Eighteen people killed, incl one child, 38 hospitalized as result of strike on Odesa region – Emergency Service

Eighteen people killed, incl one child, 38 hospitalized as result of strike on Odesa region – Emergency Service

12:07 22.06.2022
Drilling platforms in Black Sea, on which Ukraine launches missile strike, functioned as points of strengthening of Russian invaders – Odesa Military Administration

Drilling platforms in Black Sea, on which Ukraine launches missile strike, functioned as points of strengthening of Russian invaders – Odesa Military Administration

13:40 16.05.2022
Consequences of missile strike being eliminated in Odesa region

Consequences of missile strike being eliminated in Odesa region

20:36 11.05.2022
Russian occupiers again launch missile attack on Odesa region on Wednesday – local authorities

Russian occupiers again launch missile attack on Odesa region on Wednesday – local authorities

10:13 10.05.2022
Missile attack on Odesa kills one person, five people wounded

Missile attack on Odesa kills one person, five people wounded

15:28 07.05.2022
Russia strikes Odesa region with four cruise missiles using strategic aviation, no casualties reported

Russia strikes Odesa region with four cruise missiles using strategic aviation, no casualties reported

13:39 02.05.2022
Enemy launches missile attack on bridge in Odesa region

Enemy launches missile attack on bridge in Odesa region

AD

HOT NEWS

One employee of Moldovan rehabilitation center for children in Serhiyivka killed, five injured

Sanctions may be lifted from Russia in case of guarantees of non-repetition of aggression, compensation for damage – Yermak

Number of deaths in Odesa region increased to 21 people – local authorities

EC President calls on Kyiv to focus on implementing law on deoligarchization, work of anti-corruption institutions

Number of victims of missile strike on Odesa region increased to 20 people – Emergency Service

LATEST

Norway to transfer EUR 1 bln in assistance to Ukraine by end of 2022

Sanctions may be lifted from Russia in case of guarantees of non-repetition of aggression, compensation for damage – Yermak

EBRD, WHO, OECD, EU Council, reps of IMF, World Bank, EIB and over 35 countries to take part in Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano

Ukraine starts infrastructure stage of medical reform - Liashko

EC President calls on Kyiv to focus on implementing law on deoligarchization, work of anti-corruption institutions

Preparation of three Bayraktar TB2 aircraft being completed for free delivery to Ukraine – Ambassador

Rada appoints Lubynets to post of Ombudsman

Widodo conveys Zelensky's message to Putin

Ukraine's president, premier, parliament speaker sign joint statement on achieving full EU membership

We must prepare for negotiations on EU membership – Zelensky

AD
AD
AD
AD