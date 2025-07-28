In Darnytsky district, five people were injured, incl child – Klitschko

Photo: National Police

In Darnytsky district, as a result of a hostile attack, five people were injured, including one child, the mayor of the city, Vitali Klitschko, reported on his Telegram channel.

"All of them are residents of a multi-storey residential building, where the blast wave in one of the entrances damaged windows from the 6th to the 11th floors. All services are working on the spot," the report says.